Nalapad to take charge as Karnataka Youth Congress chief next month

Mohammed Haris Nalapad

Bengaluru

20 January 2022 23:09 IST

With the term ofthe Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president Raksha Ramaiah ending on January 31, 2022, Mohammed Haris Nalapad is all set to take oath as president of the committee in the first week of February, according to sources in the party.

Mr. Nalapad is the son of Congress MLA for Shantinagar N.A. Haris while Mr. Ramaiah is the son of the former Congress MinisterM.R. Seetharam.

Mr. Ramaiah became the youth wing president in February 2021 in a controversial election after his rival Mr.Nalapadsecured the highest number of votes, but was disqualified over a case against him.

The two leaders have been claiming the top post following the result.Leaders,including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas, discussed a power-sharing formula and told Mr. Ramaiah to hold the president’s post till the end of January 2022. The KPYCC president’s post has a three-year tenure.

Sources in the party said, Mr. Nalapad is expected to take oath as the youth wing president in the first week of February at a simple function in the city in view of the pandemic.

Attack

Meanwhile, Mr. Nalapad said he had no role in a drunken brawl involving some Youth Congress workers late on Wednesday night.

According to sources in the Congress, Mr. Nalapad hosted a luncheon meeting for Youth Congress leaders at a private hotel on Wednesday to plan his oath-taking programme.

It is said that later in the day, Mr. Nalapad’s supporters allegedly picked on Ballari Youth Congress president Siddu Halleygouda, who had reportedly supported former NSUI president H.S. Manjunatha during the KPYCC presidential election last year.

On Thursday, a message circulated in the social media claiming that Mr. Halleygouda was attacked by Mr. Nalapad’s supporters.

Mr. Nalapad told reporters that he was targeted for no fault of his. “If someone fought, why is my name getting dragged? Why am I being repeatedly targeted?” he asked. There was a conspiracy within the party to target him, Mr. Nalapad alleged.