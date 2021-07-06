Nalapad meets DKS, thanks him

Mohammed Haris Nalapad will take charge as president of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee on January 31, 2022

Mohammed Haris Nalapad, who will take charge as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) on January 31, 2022, on July 6 met KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and thanked him.

The incumbent Raksha Ramaiah’s term would end on January 31, 2022, and he would hand over the baton to Mr. Nalapad on the same day.

Mr. Raksha Ramaiah became the youth wing president in January 2021 in a controversial election. Mr. Nalapad had secured the highest number of votes, but was disqualified.

Mr. Raksha, Mr. Nalapad, D.K. Shivakumar and Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas met last week to evolve a power-sharing formula.

According to the formula, Mr. Raksha would hold the president’s post till January 31, 2022, said an official press release

The KPYCC president’s post has a tenure of three years.