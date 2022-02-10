Nalapad assumes charge as Youth Congress president in Karnataka

As per an earlier agreement, Raksha Ramaiah’s term as president of the State Youth Congress ended on January 31

Mohammed Haris Nalapad assumed office as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress at the Congress Bhavan in Bengaluru in the presence of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar, All-India Congress Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas, on February 10.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Siddaramaiah criticised the Narendra Modi-led government for lapses in the management of the economy, which he said has caused distress to the poor, small farmers, Dalits, minorities and working class.

Instead of ‘Sab ka Vikas’ (growth of everyone), the Mr. Modi-led government was causing ‘Sab ka Vinash’ (destruction of everyone), the Congress leader alleged and called on the youth members of the party to shoulder more responsibilities to safeguard democracy and future of the country.

Referring to the row over hijab in Karnataka, the Congress leader defended Muslims girls attending classes in pre-university colleges wearing hijab and said they have been wearing the garment for several years, and it is not new.

Mr. Siddaramaiah condemned the action of the principal of the government college in Udupi district of preventing entry to Muslim students for wearing a hijab and urged the State Government to suspended the principal. In the name of uniform, saffron forces are attempting to spoil the future of the youth, he said.