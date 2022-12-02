‘Nail Free Tree’ campaign launched in Hubballi

December 02, 2022 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna and Swarnaa Group MD V.S.V. Prasad participating in a ‘Nail Free Tree’ campaign in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of the World Pollution Control Day, a “Nail Free Tree” campaign was jointly organised by Vasundhara Foundation, Swarnaa Group of Companies, Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and Forest Department in the locality of Mayuri Estate in Hubballi on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the campaign, launched by Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, advertisement boards nailed to various trees were removed by the volunteers, officials and staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gopalkrishna emphasised on the role of the citizens in a healthy and clean city and appealed to them to discharge their civic responsibilities properly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad said that one should understand that plants and trees too have life and by nailing trees, harm is being caused to nature. He stressed on the need for protecting the environment and growing more trees as they will help in providing clean air and shadow.

President of Vasundhara Foundation Megharaj Kerur said that it is illegal to nail advertisement boards on trees. Nailing trees will also badly affect their life, he said and urged the municipal authorities to take action against such advertisers.

Range Forest Officer Sridhar Tegginamani, Deputy Mayor Uma Mukund, president of Green Karnataka Association Channu Hosamani, Vijayalakshmi Balikai of KSPCB and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US