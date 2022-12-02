‘Nail Free Tree’ campaign launched in Hubballi

December 02, 2022 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As part of the World Pollution Control Day, a “Nail Free Tree” campaign was jointly organised by Vasundhara Foundation, Swarnaa Group of Companies, Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and Forest Department in the locality of Mayuri Estate in Hubballi on Friday.

Under the campaign, launched by Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, advertisement boards nailed to various trees were removed by the volunteers, officials and staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gopalkrishna emphasised on the role of the citizens in a healthy and clean city and appealed to them to discharge their civic responsibilities properly.

Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad said that one should understand that plants and trees too have life and by nailing trees, harm is being caused to nature. He stressed on the need for protecting the environment and growing more trees as they will help in providing clean air and shadow.

President of Vasundhara Foundation Megharaj Kerur said that it is illegal to nail advertisement boards on trees. Nailing trees will also badly affect their life, he said and urged the municipal authorities to take action against such advertisers.

Range Forest Officer Sridhar Tegginamani, Deputy Mayor Uma Mukund, president of Green Karnataka Association Channu Hosamani, Vijayalakshmi Balikai of KSPCB and others were present.