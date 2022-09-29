Nagesh says ‘no difference between Congress and PFI’

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 29, 2022 20:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

B.C. Nagesh | Photo Credit: file photo

 Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh on Thursday equated the Congress with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), saying there was no difference between the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons here, the Minister said RSS was a nationalist organisation working for the country, while the PFI was engaged in anti-national activity and was hence banned. ‘’’Now, the Congress is seeking a ban on RSS which is what the PFI too had demanded – and hence there is no difference between them,’ said Mr. Nagesh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He alleged that the Congress was responsible for the growth and proliferation of PFI in Karnataka and was doing it to consolidate the votes of the Muslim community. ‘’The party leaders made light of the surgical strikes against Pakistan and have not made efforts to understand the culture of this country,’, said Mr. Nagesh. The Congress, which was incapable of uniting the country, had lost ground and it was present in a few pockets only, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app