Nagesh says ‘no difference between Congress and PFI’

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh on Thursday equated the Congress with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), saying there was no difference between the two.

Speaking to presspersons here, the Minister said RSS was a nationalist organisation working for the country, while the PFI was engaged in anti-national activity and was hence banned. ‘’’Now, the Congress is seeking a ban on RSS which is what the PFI too had demanded – and hence there is no difference between them,’ said Mr. Nagesh.

He alleged that the Congress was responsible for the growth and proliferation of PFI in Karnataka and was doing it to consolidate the votes of the Muslim community. ‘’The party leaders made light of the surgical strikes against Pakistan and have not made efforts to understand the culture of this country,’, said Mr. Nagesh. The Congress, which was incapable of uniting the country, had lost ground and it was present in a few pockets only, he added.