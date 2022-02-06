Nagesh downplays speculations over Cabinet expansion

MYSURU

06 February 2022 20:13 IST

Minister says CM visiting Delhi to discuss State Budget

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh on Sunday downplayed the speculation over Cabinet expansion and said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s proposed visit to the national capital was to hold discussions with leaders in the national capital ahead of the State Budget.

Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru, Mr. Nagesh said the proposed Cabinet expansion had not been discussed in the party. “It is being discussed only in the media.”

However, he said the Chief Minister and party’s senior leaders will take an appropriate decision about expansion. .

With regard to the hijab controversy, Mr. Nagesh said the Government order has made it amply clear that students should come to educational institutions wearing uniforms and denied that the rules were aimed at denying educational opportunities to any section of the society.