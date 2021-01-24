Nagesh Bettakote appointed Vice-Chancellor of music university

Nagesh V. Bettakote has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University in the city.

He was the acting V-C for the past two years and his appointment as full-time V-C was confirmed by the government on Friday. Speaking to The Hindu, Prof. Bettakote said there were myriad challenges pertaining to the music university, which is one of its kind in the State and the country. He said that as per the norms, the university should have extension centres and he would tie up with private academies to create new centres so as to reach more students across the State.

The university receives funds from the government and is yet to qualify to get funds and resources from the University Grants Commission (UGC). “My priority is to secure the 12 B approval and notification from the UGC, which will make it fit to receive development grants from the commission and the MHRD, Government of India,” he said.

The university, which has 300 students, is also plagued by staff shortage and should have a minimum of seven departments and 35 full-time teachers, and an equal number of non-teaching staff, to qualify for 12 B notification. Prof. Bettakote intends to approach the government to sanction additional staff to pave way for the university’s growth.

The varsity has not received any funds during the current financial year and its staff have not received salaries in the last four months. The new V-C intends to set right this issue “My first priority is to get the extension centres approved, besides seeking nod for the appointment of additional staff before approaching the UGC for 12 B recognition,” he said.