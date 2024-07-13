GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nagendra sent to ED custody for six days in Valmiki corporation scam

Published - July 13, 2024 11:44 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of B Nagendra

File photo of B Nagendra | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Former minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B. Nagendra who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), on Friday, was remanded into six days ED custody by the court on Saturday morning.

Officials produced Mr. Nagendra at the house of the judge of Special Court of Sessions for criminal cases against former present MPs and MLAs at 6 am Saturday morning after a medical checkup at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals.

ED raids in Valmiki Corporation scam continues on day two

Mr. Nagendra reportedly claimed that he had no knowledge of the happenings in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and that he was being framed in the case. He also pleaded before the court that he was unwell and needed regular medical checkup. The court has directed officials to get him a medical checkup every 24 hours.

Defending the arrest, ED brought to the notice of the court that N. Chandrashekharan, an employee of the corporation who ended his life, had claimed in his death note that the officials of the corporation pressured him to transfer the money, claiming that it was under the directions of the minister. ED also said that the former minister was not cooperating with the investigation and denied any knowledge of the crime even when confronted with evidence, arguing for the need of his custodial interrogation.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.