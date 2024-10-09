GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nagendra is the brains behind the ‘scam’: ED

The ED has already filed a chargesheet in this case before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Bengaluru, which has taken cognisance of the charges

Published - October 09, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister B. Nagendra

Former Minister B. Nagendra | Photo Credit: file photo

:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday identified Congress MLA and former Minister B. Nagendra as the “mastermind” behind the alleged multi-crore scam involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

According to the agency, funds diverted from this State-run entity were used to support a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. The ED has already filed a chargesheet in this case before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Bengaluru, which has taken cognisance of the charges.

The ED’s statement named Mr. Nagendra, a former Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare, as the prime accused, along with 24 others, including key associates such as Satyanarayana Varma, Etakari Satyanarayana, J.G. Padmanabha, Nageshwar Rao, Nekkenti Nagaraj, and Vijay Kumar Gowda.

“Under the influence of B. Nagendra, the account of the corporation (Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation) was moved to the M.G. Road Branch without any proper authorisation, where ₹187 crore, including ₹ 43.33 crore from the State treasury under the Ganga Kalyana Scheme, was deposited without following proper procedures and in violation of government guidelines,” the ED release stated.

These funds were allegedly siphoned off through shell accounts and converted into cash and bullion. The ED further stated in the release that ₹20.19 crore of the diverted funds were used to support a candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Ballari constituency and to cover Mr. Nagendra’s personal expenses.

Published - October 09, 2024 09:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.