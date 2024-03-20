Nagarthpet incident blown out of proportion, says local BJP MLA

March 20, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

BJP MLA for Chikpete Uday Garudachar has said the recent incident at Nagarthpet here, over which all three BJP Lok Sabha election candidates from Bengaluru held a protest on Tuesday, “was blown out of proportion ahead of elections”.

“As far as my information goes, the mobile sales and services shopkeeper Mukhesh was not assaulted over playing Hanuman Chalisa. I have reliable information as I am the local MLA. There was no need to exaggerate this issue,” he told mediapersons on Wednesday.

Reiterating his commitment to secularism, Mr. Gaurdachar said he believes that all communities have to live in harmony and he had communicated the same to BJP leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.