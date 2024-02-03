GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nagarotthana Mission: Will investigate if complaint is filed, says CM Siddaramaiah

February 03, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that said that an investigation would be carried out if complaints regarding contractors being harassed by officials over bill clearance were filed.

Speaking to presspersons in Davangere on Saturday, the CM said that if there were any complaints regarding clearance of bills under ‘Nagarotthana’ Mission, they would be investigated and acted upon.

On the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha election, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the list of the candidates would be prepared soon based on findings of the survey that was under way.

Regarding Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s son being one of the aspirants for the Lok Sabha election, he said that as there were more aspirants for the party ticket, the list would be finalised after consultations with local leaders, office-bearers, MLAs and MPs.

On the statement by Sri Iswarananda Swami about his experience at Bagur Channakesava temple, Mr. Siddaramaiah declined to comment, saying he was not aware of the incident.

Clarifying that he was not opposed to giving the Bharat Ratna to L.K. Advani, the CM however said that the government had written to the Centre seeking the coveted award to be given to Sri Shivakumar Swami of Siddhanganga.

