Nagarapanchami celebrated in Yadgir, Raichur districts

Nagarapanchami was celebrated in both Yadgir and Raichur districts on Friday by devotees, especially women, with religious enthusiasm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women devotees, who wore new traditional saris, came to temples in the morning and offered milk and special pujas to Snake gods.

They used Copra to pour milk on Snake idols. They also offered special dishes such as Kadubu and other sweets to the Snake gods as Naivedyam.

“We offer milk abhishek to Snake gods every year to celebrate the age-old festival. It gives us immense happiness as we pray to Snake gods by offering them special dishes made for the day of Nagarapanchami,“ said Rashmi, a devotee offering her prayers near the Venkateswara temple in Raichur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.