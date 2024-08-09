ADVERTISEMENT

Nagarapanchami celebrated in Yadgir, Raichur districts

Published - August 09, 2024 08:34 pm IST - YADGIR

Both the districts see devotees, especially women, celebrating the festival with religious enthusiasm

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees offering milk to Snake gods in a temple in Raichur on Friday as part of Nagarapanchami celebrations. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Nagarapanchami was celebrated in both Yadgir and Raichur districts on Friday by devotees, especially women, with religious enthusiasm.

Women devotees, who wore new traditional saris, came to temples in the morning and offered milk and special pujas to Snake gods.

They used Copra to pour milk on Snake idols. They also offered special dishes such as Kadubu and other sweets to the Snake gods as Naivedyam.

“We offer milk abhishek to Snake gods every year to celebrate the age-old festival. It gives us immense happiness as we pray to Snake gods by offering them special dishes made for the day of Nagarapanchami,“ said Rashmi, a devotee offering her prayers near the Venkateswara temple in Raichur.

