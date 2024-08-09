GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nagarapanchami celebrated in Yadgir, Raichur districts

Both the districts see devotees, especially women, celebrating the festival with religious enthusiasm

Published - August 09, 2024 08:34 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees offering milk to Snake gods in a temple in Raichur on Friday as part of Nagarapanchami celebrations.

Devotees offering milk to Snake gods in a temple in Raichur on Friday as part of Nagarapanchami celebrations. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Nagarapanchami was celebrated in both Yadgir and Raichur districts on Friday by devotees, especially women, with religious enthusiasm.

Women devotees, who wore new traditional saris, came to temples in the morning and offered milk and special pujas to Snake gods.

They used Copra to pour milk on Snake idols. They also offered special dishes such as Kadubu and other sweets to the Snake gods as Naivedyam.

“We offer milk abhishek to Snake gods every year to celebrate the age-old festival. It gives us immense happiness as we pray to Snake gods by offering them special dishes made for the day of Nagarapanchami,“ said Rashmi, a devotee offering her prayers near the Venkateswara temple in Raichur.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.