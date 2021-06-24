Nagaraju is in charge of Bengaluru Rural

Will try to make Yogeshwar in charge of Kolar: CM

Sugar and Municipal Administration Minister N. Nagaraju (MTB) has been made in charge of Bengaluru Rural district.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday. Mr. Nagaraju was earlier in charge of Kolar district. However, he is learnt to have shown interest in being in charge of Bengaluru Rural district from where he hails from.

Following this, R. Ashok, who was in charge of Bengaluru Rural, had written to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa saying that he did not have any objection to Mr. Nagaraju being made in charge of Bengaluru Rural.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yediyurappa on Wednesday told reporters that he would try to appoint Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar as in charge of Kolar district. However, Mr. Yogeshwar is said to be keen on becoming in charge of Ramanagaram which is presently held by Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.