Nagarahole tiger poaching case: one more held

MYSURU

01 September 2020 20:06 IST

The team investigating the tiger poaching case reported from Nagarahole on August 26 has nabbed one more person suspected to be part of the gang involved in the crime.

The accused was identified as Hottengada Ranju alia Biddappa. The investigating team traced him near a petrol pump opposite the KSRTC bus stand in Ramanagaram town. The authorities had already arrested one person identified as Santosh within 24 hours of the crime being reported.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Mahesh Kumar said another team which was formed to search and seize the missing parts of the tiger, has recovered 4 claws and 2 canines from a coffee estate adjoining the property of the accused. Three more persons suspected to be part of the gang – Kandera Shashi, Kandera Sharanu and Raju – are absconding and a search is on to nab them.

The male tiger, around 6 years of age, was found dead in the Kalahalla range of the Nagarahole National Park

One person has been taken into custody in connection with tiger poaching in Kalahalla range which came to light last week. Post-mortem reports indicated the presence of a gun shot wound, and the claws and canines were missing.

The investigation is also trying to ascertain whether the gang was operating independently or was part of a wider network dealing with wildlife derivatives.