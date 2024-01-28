GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naganagouda Kandkur, former MLA, passes away

January 28, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Naganagouda Kandkur’s last rites will be performed on Monday.

Naganagouda Kandkur’s last rites will be performed on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The former Gurmitkal MLA of the Janata Dal(S) Naganagouda Kandkur died at a private hospital in Yadgir on Sunday morning.

He was 79. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Gurmitkal Janata Dal(S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur is one of his sons.

According to sources close to his family, he suddenly took ill in the morning and was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he died.

Mr. Kandkur was a close follower of the Janata Dal(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda for over three decades and contested in the Assembly elections from Gurmitkal constituency on Janata Dal(S) ticket in 2008 and 2013. But, he was defeated by the former Minister Baburao Chinchansur of the Congress.

However, the voters blessed him in 2018, when he again contested on the same Janata Dal(S) ticket. But he refused to contest the elections in 2023 due to health-related issues. Therefore, the party gave his son Sharanagouda Kandkur ticket and he won against Congress’ Mr. Chinchansur.

Family sources said that arrangements have been made for the followers, public and party workers to pay their last respects to Naganagouda Kandkur at his residence in Yadgir until Sunday evening. He will be laid to rest in Kandkur village in Gurmitkal taluk on Monday.

