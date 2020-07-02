Nagamohan Das Commission backs increasing ST reservation quota

Bengaluru

02 July 2020 21:05 IST

The Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission is learnt to have suggested changes to the current reservation quota for Scheduled Tribe communities by increasing the reservation to 5% in the State.

The commission, which studied the reservation quota currently followed by the State, submitted its recommendation to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday. It has recommended an increase in quota from the current 3% to 5%. Scheduled Caste communities have a quota of 15%, sources said.

The commission was set up in November 2019, and over the last eight months it consulted legal experts, thinkers, political party representatives, and community leaders, among others, before it made its recommendation to increase the reservation quota in education and government jobs in proportion to the population.

The commission is learnt to have recommended an increase in ST reservation quota by not exceeding the overall 50% reservation quota as mandated by the Supreme Court.