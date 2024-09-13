Nagamangala violence: Police inspector suspended; situation returning to normality

Inspector of the Nagamangala Town Police Station Ashok Kumar has been placed under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty in the wake of the communal violence that erupted during a procession taken out ahead of the immersion of a Ganesh idol in the town on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar, who confirmed the suspension of the police inspector, on Friday said the situation in the town was returning to normality. The situation in Nagamangala town is “normal and under control”, he said. He said schools and colleges functioned normally while shops and business establishments too remained open.

Ban orders continue

A strong police presence in the town continued as prohibitory orders imposed in the wake of the violence remained in force on Friday.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who took to social media platform X to announce the suspension of the police officer on the charge of dereliction of duty, said he had already sought a report on the reasons for the violence in Nagamangala. “Once the report is received, stern action will be taken as per law without any hesitation. Nobody is above law,” he said on X.

HDK visits

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who visited Nagamangala town on Friday, went around the violence-hit areas to inspect the shops that had been ravaged by the rioters.

Mr. Kumaraswamy told reporters later that the trouble in the town was not only “pre-conceived”, but also “sponsored by the Congress”. He also described it as an “administrative failure” by the Congress government and a “lapse of duty” by the local police.

Claiming that a posse of reserve police force stationed in the region was moved out minutes before the trouble broke out, Mr. Kumaraswamy also raised questions over the absence of the police inspector and the Deputy Superintendent of Police from the spot.

BJP fact-finding team

Meanwhile, the BJP has formed a fact-finding committee led by former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan to go into the incident. The party also sought Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s intervention.

At a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday, BJP MLC N. Ravikumar said the fact-finding committee comprised former Ministers Bhyrati Basavaraj and Narayana Gowda and former IPS officer K. Bhaskar Rao.

Taking exception to Home Minister G. Parameshwara terming this as a minor incident that took place in the spur of a moment, Mr. Ravikumar wondered how could miscreants organise petrol bombs, swords, and stock of stones that were used for the attack in a spur of the moment. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok accused the government of listing the names of “victims as top accused” in the FIR.

Another batch of BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Rajya Sabha Member Lahar Singh Siroya visited the spot.

Protest bid in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the police detained around 40 individuals as they attempted to stage a protest outside Town Hall, expressing outrage over the violence in Nagamangala. The protesters, some carrying Ganesha idols, demanded swift action against those responsible for the stone-pelting and vandalism. The police intervened to prevent the demonstration from escalating.

