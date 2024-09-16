Nagamangala violence: Eshwarappa alleges involvement of people from Kerala

Former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has appealed to the State government to check the involvement of people from Kerala in the violence during Ganesha immersion processions in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Eshwarappa said some anti-national people were behind the violence in Nagamangala in Mandya district. There could be involvement of banned organisations in disturbing peace. “Earlier, people from Kerala committed murder in Shivamogga. The police should be vigilant on people from distant places during the celebrations,” he said.

The incidents in Nagamangala had caught nationwide attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the violence. “But, the State government is not taking the incident seriously. Home Minister G. Parameshwara termed it a minor incident. Ministers Cheluvarayan Swamy, Satish Jarkhiholi, and others have criticised the PM for his comments. Instead of commenting on the Prime Minister, the State government should act tough on the perpetrators of the crime,” he said.

The procession of Hindu Mahasabha Ganapati of Shivamogga would be held on Tuesday. Hindus, Muslims and Christians of Shivamogga join hands for a peaceful event. “The police need to check on people entering from other states to disturb peace during the procession,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.