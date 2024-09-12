GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nagamangala violence: BJP MP, MLA criticise Cong. govt.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra and S.N. Channabasappa, MLA, has come down heavily on the State government in the wake of violence at Nagamangala in Mandya district during Ganesha immersion procession.

Mr. Raghavendra, speaking to press persons, said people belonging to a particular community engaged in clashes in Nagamangala because they were confident of the support of the Congress party in power. “Such incidents force Hindu groups to retaliate. I hope the State Government takes enough measures to avoid such instances in future,” he said.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa urged the State government to apologise to the Hindu community for failing to stop the violence against the Hindus in Nagamangala. “The people in power have always spoken in support of perpetrators of terror acts reported in the recent past. As a result, people in that group gained confidence to engage in violence,” he said.

Further, the MLA said the Ganesha immersion procession in Shivamogga would be peaceful and smooth. The district administration and the police had taken enough measures necessary to ensure peaceful procession. 

