Nagamangala village to soon become Ayush Seva Grama

January 13, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The project of Ayush Seva Grama was launched at Shikaripura village in Nagamangala taluk on Saturday.

The project aims for the overall wellness of the community, taking up initiatives for over three months.

Launching the project, Minister in charge for Mandya N. Cheluvarayaswamy appealed to the people to make use of the programme and wished for the project’s successful implementation.

The Minister said a permanent drinking water solution will be provided to the village in about a week’s time. The drinking water problems will be set right on priority, he promised.

While seeking the cooperation of the departments of revenue and forest for settling certain land issues in the village, he said the people of the village have to extend full support towards addressing the issues.

The Ayush Seva Grama project is being implemented in five stages, including the survey of the village. The survey will look into the population, health parameters, economic status of the community, lifestyle etc., with door-to-door visits by the staff for collecting the information.

The free healthcare consultation and prescription for medicines besides spreading awareness are part of the programme which also brings specialists for the treatment of people depending on their medical conditions.