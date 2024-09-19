Nagamangala: Situation returning to normal; Don’t make any more arrests, says HDK

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday asked the police not to make any more arrests in connection with the recent communal riot in Nagamangala as the situation was returning to normal.

During a visit to Bidarukoppal in Nagamangala on Thursday, Mr. Kumaraswamy telephoned the Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Boralingaiah and informed him that normality had returned to the town and any move to make fresh arrests would disturb the peace. Hence, he advised the police to act sensitively and not to make any fresh arrests.

Mr. Kumaraswamy made the telephone call to the senior police official while interacting with parents, who were expressing anxiety about their children.

The Union Minister also assured the parents that all efforts will be made to secure the release of youth, who were innocent and had been wrongly arrested.

He called upon the police not to trouble the people, who have left the town, while making a call for people to live with peace as hatred will not help anybody.

Scoffing at the FIRs registered against Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karajdlaje and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Kumaraswamy said FIR itself was a give away that there had been intelligence failure.

Trouble could have been averted had the Home Minister taken necessary precautionary measures, said Mr. Kumaraswamy.

However, the Union Minister said the incident should not be exploited for political ends. He said efforts will be made to secure the release of arrested youths on bail within the framework of law.

Responding to Minister for Agriculture and District in charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy’s statement against the Union Minister’s visit, Mr. Kumaraswamy sought to make it clear that he had not come to spoil the peace.

“I have not come here to play politics. Had the police been properly deployed, trouble would not have erupted,” he said while adding that he had come to extend financial help to the victims and pointed out that he had given compensation to members of both the communities.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was accompanied by former Minister S.R. Mahesh, former Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda, MLA Manjunath and MLC C.N. Manje Gowda.