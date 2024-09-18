ADVERTISEMENT

Nagamangala riots: Shobha Karandlaje and Ashok booked by police

Published - September 18, 2024 11:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok have been booked by the police for allegedly issuing provocatory statements on social media following the communal riots in Nagamangala town of Mandya district.

Separate FIRs have been registered against the two leaders, both under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that deals with “wanton provocation with the intent to cause a riot”.

Ms. Karandlaje has been accused of issuing provocatory statements in her post dated September 13 on X. Even though the trouble that erupted during the Ganesha idol immersion procession in the town on September 11 had been brought under control, the complaint in the FIR says that Ms. Karandlaje uploaded photographs from elsewhere and claimed they were from Nagamangala allegedly to provoke unrest in society.

The complaint lodged by a police official from the intelligence wing alleges that Ms. Karandlaje had allegedly tried to convey a false message through her social media post and provoke a riot.

