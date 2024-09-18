GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nagamangala riots: Shobha Karandlaje and Ashok booked by police

Published - September 18, 2024 11:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Shobha Karandlaje

Shobha Karandlaje | Photo Credit:

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok have been booked by the police for allegedly issuing provocatory statements on social media following the communal riots in Nagamangala town of Mandya district.

Separate FIRs have been registered against the two leaders, both under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that deals with “wanton provocation with the intent to cause a riot”.

Ms. Karandlaje has been accused of issuing provocatory statements in her post dated September 13 on X. Even though the trouble that erupted during the Ganesha idol immersion procession in the town on September 11 had been brought under control, the complaint in the FIR says that Ms. Karandlaje uploaded photographs from elsewhere and claimed they were from Nagamangala allegedly to provoke unrest in society.

The complaint lodged by a police official from the intelligence wing alleges that Ms. Karandlaje had allegedly tried to convey a false message through her social media post and provoke a riot.

Published - September 18, 2024 11:54 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.