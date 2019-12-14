Nagamangala MLA faces villagers’ ire

K. Suresh Gowda, MLA for Nagamangala, faced the ire of villagers at Hadamagere on Friday after he refused to inspect a road that is in poor condition at the village. Chaos prevailed for a while when the villagers tried to block his vehicle.

Mr. Gowda, a Janata Dal (S) leader, had gone to the village to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of a development project. He was asked by the villagers to inspect the condition of the Devara Madihalli-Hadamagere road, which is considered to be one of the worst roads in Nagamangala taluk.

However, he refused to do so citing the absence of officials from the departments/agencies concerned at the place. This irked a group of villagers and prompted them to start an altercation with the MLA.

Mr. Gowda told the villagers that he would visit again bringing along officials of Hemavati sub-division of the Irrigation Department, Department of Public Works, and the zilla panchayat to inspect the road. He also promised the villagers that he would initiate measures to improve the road.

Zilla panchayat member Hemaraju and other local leaders pacified the villagers, who eventually allowed the MLA to leave.