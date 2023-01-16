HamberMenu
Nafeez Fazal upset over denying seat on dais at women’s convention

January 16, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress Minister Nafees Fazal on Monday said she was denied a seat on the dais of the ‘Na Nayaki’ programme organised by the State Congress at the Bengaluru Palace Grounds. Speaking to The Hindu, she said: “I was pulled and pushed by some women inspectors” and not allowed to take a seat on the dais. “They prevented me from taking the seat on the dais at the instructions of the party,” she said. “I am a social activist and primary member of the party,” Ms Fazal said. Upset over the incident, Ms Fazal said she would hold a press conference at the Press Club of Bengaluru on Tuesday and provide more details of the incident. Former Minister Umashree was in charge of giving special passes to women leaders to occupy chairs on the dais.

