Nadoja Award presented to three

December 08, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nadoja Award was presented to cardiologist and director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research C.N. Manjunath, writer Krishnappa G. and social activist and businessman S. Shadakshari by Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the 31st convocation of Kannada University in Hampi on Thursday.

With these three, the number of Nadoja award winners rose to 95.

Besides, 321 students were awarded with various degrees, including a D.Litt, 136 Ph.Ds and 23 M.Phil degrees.

