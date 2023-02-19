ADVERTISEMENT

Nadda to visit Chikkamagaluru, Hassan

February 19, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will be visiting Chikkamagaluru and Hassan on Monday and Tuesday. He has a series of meetings with party workers and other events.

Mr. Nadda will address a meeting of areca growers at Koppa in Chikkamagaluru on Monday evening. Areca growers have been demanding a compensation from the Centre as the crop is hit by leaf-spot disease. He is expected to address the issues concerning the areca growers.

He will visit Sringeri temple and meet the seers of Singer Mutt. The next day he will travel to Chikkamagaluru, where he will hold a meeting with party workers. The party has organised a public meeting in Belur on Tuesday. He will also visit Channakeshava Temple in Belur. The president is scheduled to meet party workers in Hassan the same evening. He will be accompanied by senior leaders of the party, including party’s State president Nalin Kumar Katil and party’s general secretary Arun Singh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, who is also in charge of Hassan, inspected the preparations for the public meeting in Hassan on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US