Nadda to visit Chikkamagaluru, Hassan

February 19, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Hassan

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will be visiting Chikkamagaluru and Hassan on Monday and Tuesday. He has a series of meetings with party workers and other events.

Mr. Nadda will address a meeting of areca growers at Koppa in Chikkamagaluru on Monday evening. Areca growers have been demanding a compensation from the Centre as the crop is hit by leaf-spot disease. He is expected to address the issues concerning the areca growers.

He will visit Sringeri temple and meet the seers of Singer Mutt. The next day he will travel to Chikkamagaluru, where he will hold a meeting with party workers. The party has organised a public meeting in Belur on Tuesday. He will also visit Channakeshava Temple in Belur. The president is scheduled to meet party workers in Hassan the same evening. He will be accompanied by senior leaders of the party, including party’s State president Nalin Kumar Katil and party’s general secretary Arun Singh.

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, who is also in charge of Hassan, inspected the preparations for the public meeting in Hassan on Sunday.