Nadda to review poll preparations in Belagavi, Chikkodi

March 03, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

BJP National President J.P. Nadda will, during his visit, meet party leaders from North Karnataka districts | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP president J.P. Nadda will hold a meeting of party leaders of some North Karnataka districts in Belagavi on Monday and Tuesday.

He will arrive in Belagavi at 8 p.m. on Monday and chair a party core committee meeting in a private hotel during the night.

Party State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra, office-bearers and members of the election committee from Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Belagavi districts will attend.

Mr. Nadda will meet elected representatives, senior leaders and ticket aspirants during his visit.

“Mr. Nadda will review poll preparations in various Lok Sabha seats, including Belagavi, Chikkodi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot,” Belagavi rural district president of the party Subhash Patil said.

Mr. Nadda will address a party workers meeting in Kiwad in Chikkodi at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

He will attend a meeting of enlightened citizens in the Jeerge Hall in KLE Society’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Belagavi at 5 p.m.

Mr. Nadda will interact with professionals, including doctors and engineers, writers, intellectuals and community leaders, Mr. Patil said.

