Nadda to launch work on party offices in Karnataka

BENGALURU

13 August 2020 23:32 IST

Close on the heels of making inroads into parts of Karnataka that are not their traditional bastion, the Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up to have its own buildings for all the district units in the State.

Party national president J.P. Nadda will lay the foundation stone for the construction of party offices in eight districts and one taluk on Friday, in a virtual event. Each of these offices will have three floors and an area of about 12,000 to 15,000 square feet, according to party State vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana and M. Nagaraj, convener of the Office Construction Committee.

“The proposed offices will have a sophisticated digital library, conference hall, meeting chambers for elected representatives, and residential quarters for full-time workers,” Dr. Surana said, adding that the offices were being constructed out of donations offered by party workers.

While the State has 30 revenue districts, the party has bifurcated them into 37 organisational districts. Of them, the party already has own buildings in 11 districts while the construction of the building is under way in two districts.