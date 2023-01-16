Nadda to launch Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra

January 16, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will launch the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra at Vijayapura to reach out to over two crore voters in the State through door-to-door campaign, said Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Monday. He told reporters that the yatra will be held from January 21 to 29, and that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel will take part in the inaugural function at Vijayapura on January 21.

No commission for Pancharatna schemes: HDK

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said that he would take measures to ensure that no commission or percentage was taken by any politician or official during the implementation of Pancharatna programmes if the party is voted to power. “People- centric programmes will be implemented with commitment and people’s money will be spent with integrity. We will not allow public money to go waste,” he told reporters during the farmers’ Sankranti programme at Bidadi. Meanwhile, the Pancharatna Yatra of the party will commence from Indi in Vijayapura district from Tuesday. Over the next 18 days, 21 Assembly constituencies will be covered, a note from JD(S) said.