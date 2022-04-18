Nadda to hold meeting in Delhi to decide on Cabinet expansion

Bommai to be invited to Delhi for further consultations after meeting

Bommai to be invited to Delhi for further consultations after meeting

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that BJP national president J.P. Nadda, who participated in the party State executive in Hospet, has informed him that he would be holding a meeting in New Delhi on issues related to the proposed ministerial expansion of the Karnataka Government.

“Mr. Nadda said that first he would hold such a meeting in Delhi. He has asked me to visit Delhi after the meeting for further consultations,” Mr. Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

Answering queries, he said “whether it would be Cabinet expansion or reshuffle, it would be decided there”. This is being seen in State political circles as shifting the focus on demand for ministerial expansion to Delhi.

Replying to queries on the violence in Hubballi, he said: “All those alleged to be involved in the incident have been arrested. The investigation is on and the leaders behind it will face legal action.”

On irregularities in the police sub-inspectors’ selection exam, Mr. Bommai said: “The Home Minister has ordered a CID probe into the issue. A comprehensive investigation has been ordered to find out whether the irregularities had happened only at particular centres or on a larger scale. If it were to be a Government of some other political party they would have tried to cover it up. But we have given a free hand to the CID. We will take action against those involved.”

On the demand from candidates for re-exam, Mr. Bommai said” “It will be decided after getting the comprehensive probe report.”