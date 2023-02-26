Nadda to flag off BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra from M.M. Hills on Wednesday

February 26, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda will flag off the party’s first Vijay Sankalpa Yatra traversing through the key districts of southern and coastal Karnataka from Malai Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district near here on March 1.

BJP’s State vice-president M. Rajendra told reporters here on Sunday that Vijay Sankalpa Yatra to be flagged off from the revered M.M. Hills temple will be one of the four such yatras planned by the party to tour the entire State ahead of the coming Assembly elections.

The yatra will cover the 58 Assembly constituencies in 10 districts of southern and coastal Karnataka viz. Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Davangere. The party choosing Mr. Nadda himself to flag off the southern districts’ yatra is being seen as an indication of the importance being attached to the southern districts by the BJP which is trying to make political inroads here.

While road shows will be held in about 38 to 40 constituencies, public meetings will be held in another 18 constituencies during the yatra.

After the yatra is flagged off in M.M. Hills, the first public meeting will be held at Hanur, where a number of party leaders including former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Ministers V. Somanna, K.C. Narayana Gowda, V. Sunil Kumar, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Araga Jnanendra and S. Angara, besides V. Srinivas Prasad, MP, will attend.

After traversing through other parts of southern and coastal Karnataka, the yatra will reach Davangere on March 19. The other yatras will also culminate in Davangere with a mega rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the date for the rally is yet to be finalised. It may be held on any day between March 23 and 25, he added.

The southern Karnataka, comprising the Old Mysore region, has emerged key to the BJP’s plans to retain power in Karnataka.

Fielding reporters’ queries on the availability of suitable candidates in the party to contest the polls and the delay in announcing the names of the candidates, Mr. Rajendra said the party goes to the polls on the party’s symbol and ideology. The party does not go to polls on the basis of the candidate’s strengths.

With regard to public ire against the rising prices of LPG cylinder and petrol, the BJP leader said the prices of the fuel cannot be the only basis for the people to cast their votes. While prices of several essential commodities have begun dipping during the last two to three months, Mr. Rajendra said the tax collected through the LPG and petrol is eventually used by the Centre for development work including construction of roads and programmes for the poor.