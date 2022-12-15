Nadda terms Rahul Gandhi’s walk as yatra for repenting his forefathers’ divisive measures

December 15, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Unleashing a bitter verbal attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party National President J.P. Nadda termed the Bharat Jodo Yatra being led by Mr. Gandhi as regret yatra organised to repent the divisive measures of his forefathers.

“It is not a Bharat jodo yatra. It is Bharat todo yatra. It is also regret yatra to repent the work of his forefathers who left no stone unturned to divide the country. It was the great people of India and the Bhāratīya Jan Sangh [the previous version of the BJP] who have united and strengthened the country,” Mr. Nadda said, while addressing a public meeting in Koppal on Thursday.

The event was organised to inaugurate virtually party offices in several districts.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP-led Government at the Centre, Mr. Nadda said that it was Mr. Gandhi’s great-grandfather who had, in a way, kept Jammu and Kashmir out of India by giving it special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

“It was the Modi government that abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and brought that State into the Indian Union. Rahul Gandhi went to Jawaharlal Nehru University and stood with people who raised slogans in support of terrorist Afzal Guru. He called the Supreme Court and the then President Pranab Mukherjee murderers in connection with the terrorist’s hanging. He stands with those people who raised slogans calling for cutting India into pieces. Will such people unite India or divide India? On the development front, the Congress doesn’t know anything. What all it knows is how to divide people and capture power,” Mr. Nadda said.

Party offices inaugurated

Mr. Nadda also inaugurated the newly-built party office at Kavalur Layout in Koppal city, apart from virtually opening the party district offices built in Vijayapura, Raichur, Ballari, Bidar, Bagalkot, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Haveri and Gadag districts and laying the foundation stone for building three more offices in the State.

“When we had no party offices, we were not allowed to meet in Circuit Houses. The party operated from the houses of party workers. When Mr. Modi assumed power as Prime Minister in 2014, he gave a call for building party offices. Now, we have 296 offices across the country and 210 more will be added by March next year,” Mr. Nadda said, appealing to party workers to make use of those offices.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa were among the dignitaries present at the convention.