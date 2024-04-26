Nadda takes part in roadshow in Surpur, seeks votes for BJP candidates

April 26, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Yadgir

With a national party leader campaigning, the by-elections in the Surpur Assembly Constituency seem to have just become a tough fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

As part of party campaigning, national BJP president J.P. Nadda conducted a roadshow in Surpur city on Friday. The roadshow began at Valmiki Circle and concluded at Gandhi Circle, via the main roads.

Mr. Nadda said that this election is not like any other election. This will strengthen the State and the nation as well. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to serve you people for the third time. I have come all the way from Delhi to see you all and seek your blessings for Narasimha Naik (Surpur) and Raja Amareshwar Naik who is contesting in the Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency,” he said.

Narasimha Naik also addressed the gathering. The crowd started shouting when he started his speech. “I have solved the drinking water crisis that the city has been facing for several years. I also brought development work, including lift irrigation projects, during my previous term. Considering my work, you bless me for more development work in the future,” he said.

Raja Amareshwar Naik said that the Chennai-Surat Expressway Project has been brought to the Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency (including Yadgir district) to ensure development of these districts. “I will put more efforts to complete the most-anticipated Wadi-Gadag new railway line which will pass through Yadgir district,” he added.

People from various parts of the constituency participated in the public rally.