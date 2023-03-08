Nadda, Lekhi to participate in roadshows in Bengaluru on March 9

March 08, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

The ruling BJP is set to undertake roadshows by prominent leaders, including its national president J.P. Nadda, in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Mr. Nadda is set to undertake a roadshow in K.R. Puram besides participating in a public meeting being held as part of the party’s ongoing Vijaya Sankalpa Ratha Ratra.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel are also taking part in the roadshow as well as the public meeting to be addressed by Mr. Nadda.

Roadshows would be held by another team of leaders comprising Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and the former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda at Dasarahalli and Kodigehalli Circle in Byatarayanapura.