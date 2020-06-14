Nadda hails BSY’s leadership in handling COVID-19 situation

Bengaluru

14 June 2020 21:48 IST

There are just over 500 cases in Bengaluru compared to other metros, says BJP national president

The BJP high command’s acknowledgement of B.S. Yediyurappa’s leadership in successfully handling COVID-19, especially in Bengaluru, came as a relief to the beleaguered Chief Minister after the recent loss of face over selection of candidates for the Rajya Sabha.

Party national president J.P. Nadda, who addressed an online “Jana Samvad” rally to celebrate the one year of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, said Mr. Yediyurappa’s leadership was evident “when we see the COVID-19 situation in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata, compared to Bengaluru”. “There are just over 500 cases in Bengaluru, which is a testament to the proactive leadership of Yediyurappa and his team. The administration’s success can be attributed to 4Ts — Trace, Test, Treat and Technology. It devised several mobile applications — digital management of quarantine facilities and hospitals, special awareness teams to refute fake news and Dasoha helpline that has been feeding the hungry migrant labourers. He did not fall behind Narendra Modi and has announced an economic package to cushion the impact of COVID-19 and lockdown,” he said. Mr. Nadda also congratulated the Chief Minister on “reform measures” undertaken by the State government to the APMC Act and the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961.

The appreciation comes at a time when several MLAs raised a banner of revolt and the high command rejected all three names he recommended for the Rajya Sabha selecting two common workers — Eeranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti. It also came on the eve of the core committee meeting of the State unit to select four candidates to the Council, elections for which are scheduled for June 29.

Mr. Nadda speaking of the achievements of the Modi government, said: “It is a year of great achievements — removal of Article 370, introduction of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and law criminalising triple talaq. Though we are faced with a crisis in COVID-19, Narendra Modi has led the country from the front and saved it from the onslaught of the virus by going in for a lockdown and announcing a ₹20-lakh crore economic relief package to revive the economy.” He also came down on the Congress for “playing politics opposing the government in times of crisis”.