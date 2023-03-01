Nadda flags off Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra at M.M. Hills

March 01, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda flagged off the party’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra at M.M. Hills in the border district of Chamarajanagar on Wednesday.

A truck, which has been customised into the party’s campaign vehicle fitted with public address system and platform for leaders to address crowds, was flagged off by Mr. Nadda after darshan of the deity at Male Mahadeshwara Temple.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, BJP’s State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa stood on the ratha as Mr. Nadda beat drums and flagged off the Yatra.

It was the first in the series of four Yatras, which will together traverse about 8,000 km over the next 20 days, covering all the 224 Assembly constituencies, holding about 75 public meetings and 150 road shows.

While the yatra flagged on Wednesday will cover 58 constituencies in 10 districts of southern and coastal Karnataka viz. Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Davangere, the three other Yatras will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah on March 2 and 3.

Speaking at an interaction programme with Soliga tribals at M.M. Hills after inaugurating the Yatra, Mr. Nadda said the country had made progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called upon the people of Karnataka to vote for BJP in the coming elections if the State were to make progress under the leadership of Mr. Bommai and Mr. Yediyurappa.

Later, addressing a public meeting at Hanur, Mr. Nadda listed the achievements of BJP government at the Centre and in Karnataka including the start of the second terminal at Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru and start of Vande Bharat train.

He said Karnataka had topped the country in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) thanks to the leadership of Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Bommai.

He hit out at the Congress for its alleged “corruption and nepotism”.

Mr. Yediyurappa, in his address at M.M. Hills, reiterated that he would not contest the coming elections to the Assembly, but said he would work for the BJP winning a minimum of 140 seats to return to power in the State.

He described the Congress as a “sinking ship” and expressed confidence in the BJP’s victory in the polls.

In Hanur, Mr. Yediyurappa recalled the schemes introduced during his tenure as Chief Minister including Bhagyalakshmi and called upon the party workers to visit each house in Hanur constituency and inform them about the programmes taken up for the people during his and Mr. Bommai tenure.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Nadda arrived at Mysuru airport and was received by BJP leaders including Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Shivakumar, L. Nagendra, MLA, and BJP’s Mysuru City president Srivatsa. He later proceeded to M.M. Hills in a helicopter along with Mr. Bommai, Mr. Yediyurappa and others.