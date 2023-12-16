Nadda, BJP politicising Vantamuri incident: Siddaramaiah

December 16, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday alleged that BJP national president J.P. Nadda and his party were politicising the Vantamuri incident in which a middle-aged woman was stripped, paraded naked, and assaulted.

Speaking to presspersons at Hubballi Airport on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramiah said that the State government had taken the incident seriously and immediately the Home Minister had met the victim, consoled her, and announced compensation.

“The investigation has been expedited and arrests have been made. However Mr. Nadda and the BJP are trying to politicise the issue,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that as per the National Crime Bureau records, the highest crimes against women had been reported from States under the BJP rule. “Just yesterday, a BJP leader was convicted in the rape case of a minor girl. What has Mr. Nadda, Pralhad Joshi, and the BJP said about it”, he asked.

The Chief Minister said that irrespective of the party in power, such heinous crime in any State was a shame to civilised society and was highly condemnable. The government had taken immediate action against the culprits, he said.

On allegations that the Congress was politicising the issue security breach in Parliament, Mr. Siddaramaih said that the incident happened because of security lapse. “If we say it is a security lapse and seek remedial measures, does it mean we are playing politics,” he asked.

On the opposition to the socio-economic survey report, Mr. Siddaramaiah clarified that the report had not been submitted yet and nobody knew its contents. “I don’t know what is there in the report, they also don’t know. They are just imagining things. Let’s see,” he said.