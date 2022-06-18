Nadda accuses disruptive forces of misleading youth

BJP national president appeals to protesting youth to shun agitation and study the scheme

BJP national president appeals to protesting youth to shun agitation and study the scheme

Alleging that some negative and disruptive forces, which did not want reforms in the armed forces, were misleading the youth over the Agnipath scheme, BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday appealed to the youth who have launched a protest against the scheme to shun the path of agitation and violence.

Addressing a meeting of elected representatives from rural and urban local bodies organised by the party in Chitradurga, Mr. Nadda said, “The youth should first study and understand the scheme and see for themselves how good and beneficial it is for them and their growth ... Our youth should trust and have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi that whatever he is doing is good for them and our country.”

“But there are some negative and disruptive forces in our country which do not want reforms in our armed forces,” he alleged.

Maintaining that the Agnipath scheme is a game-changer for youth, Mr. Nadda said already Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the BJP government would give preference to Agniveers in State-level jobs.