Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout committee takes BDA to task over slow work  

BJP leader S. Suresh Kumar has decided to lead a delegation to meet the chairperson of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) after a petition committee meeting of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) on Thursday to discuss the woes of the site owners. The committee was not happy with the BDA’s decision to omit the name of the layout in the advertisement they had published on account of completion of one year by the Basavaraj Bommai-led government.

“They had no answer when we asked them why NPKL was not on the list. We told them to learn to respect Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. BDA should instil faith in the allottees and give a timeline about when the work will be completed. When they have given the names of all of their projects, why omit this?” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

The committee also questioned the BDA for seeking affidavits from site owners after promising that basic amenities will be provided to those who come forward to build houses in the layout. For this, the BDA officials said that they will not ask for affidavits and will give the committee a timeline about the tentative dates by which drinking water, UGD, roads, and electricity will be provided to house builders.

“The BDA had also said that if sites are kept empty, fines will be levied on the grounds of not building houses five years after acquiring the sites. But when infrastructure is not provided, how can they impose fines,” Mr. Kumar said. He added that the BDA has now promised not to levy fines until basic resources are provided.

The meeting was officiated by MLA Appachu Ranjan, and BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department Rakesh Singh and other officials were present.