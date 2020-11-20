Nadabrahma to resume concerts

Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha on JLB Road in the city will resume classical music concerts after the unlocking and the first in the series will be held on Friday.

The organisers said they conducted two trial concerts on October 31 and November 1 which was attended by about 70 people.

Sabha secretary K.S.N. Prasad said that they can accommodate 50 per cent of the actual seating capacity.

“The auditorium can accommodate 600 people but the numbers don’t go beyond 200 to 300 for classical music concerts and hence we will be within the limits stipulated by the authorities’’, Mr. Prasad said.