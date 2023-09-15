Nada Habba inauguration at 10.15 a.m. on Oct. 15

September 15, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

This year’s Nada Habba — Mysuru Dasara 2023 — will be inaugurated atop Chamundi Hills between 10.15 a.m. and 10.36 a.m. on October 15.

Dignitaries on the occasion, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the chief guest, will light the traditional lamp and shower floral petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside a silver chariot on the temple premises.

The Dasara Festival Committee on Friday released details about the rituals associated with the Navarathri festivities, starting October 15.

This year, the government has chosen film music composer Hamsalekha to inaugurate the festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the concluding day of the festivities — Vijayadashami — on October 24, the Chief Minister will perform Nandi Dwaja puja between 1.46 p.m. and 2.08 p.m. at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple outside the palace. This will be followed by ‘Pushparchane’ to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the 750-kg golden howdah carried by the lead elephant, Abhimanyu, and the flagging off of the grand Jamboo Savari.

On October 26, Sri Chamundeshwari Rathotsava will be held atop the hills, a note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.