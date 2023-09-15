Nada Habba inauguration at 10.15 a.m. on Oct. 15

September 15, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

This year’s Nada Habba — Mysuru Dasara 2023 — will be inaugurated atop Chamundi Hills between 10.15 a.m. and 10.36 a.m. on October 15.

Dignitaries on the occasion, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the chief guest, will light the traditional lamp and shower floral petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside a silver chariot on the temple premises.

The Dasara Festival Committee on Friday released details about the rituals associated with the Navarathri festivities, starting October 15.

This year, the government has chosen film music composer Hamsalekha to inaugurate the festivities.

On the concluding day of the festivities — Vijayadashami — on October 24, the Chief Minister will perform Nandi Dwaja puja between 1.46 p.m. and 2.08 p.m. at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple outside the palace. This will be followed by ‘Pushparchane’ to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the 750-kg golden howdah carried by the lead elephant, Abhimanyu, and the flagging off of the grand Jamboo Savari.

On October 26, Sri Chamundeshwari Rathotsava will be held atop the hills, a note said.