HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Nada Habba inauguration at 10.15 a.m. on Oct. 15

September 15, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

This year’s Nada Habba — Mysuru Dasara 2023 — will be inaugurated atop Chamundi Hills between 10.15 a.m. and 10.36 a.m. on October 15.

Dignitaries on the occasion, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the chief guest, will light the traditional lamp and shower floral petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside a silver chariot on the temple premises.

The Dasara Festival Committee on Friday released details about the rituals associated with the Navarathri festivities, starting October 15.

This year, the government has chosen film music composer Hamsalekha to inaugurate the festivities.

On the concluding day of the festivities — Vijayadashami — on October 24, the Chief Minister will perform Nandi Dwaja puja between 1.46 p.m. and 2.08 p.m. at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple outside the palace. This will be followed by ‘Pushparchane’ to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the 750-kg golden howdah carried by the lead elephant, Abhimanyu, and the flagging off of the grand Jamboo Savari.

On October 26, Sri Chamundeshwari Rathotsava will be held atop the hills, a note said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.