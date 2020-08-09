NABARD to fund 163 primary agri coops.

NABARD has identified 163 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in Karnataka for funding and creation of infrastructure in the first phase under the ₹1 lakh crore Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
Karnataka is one of the three States, which has been selected by Prime Minister’s Office for formal launch of this fund through NABARD Regional Office of Karnataka.
The NABARD’s concessional refinance would provide interest subvention under AIF. The net interest to PACS works out to be 1%.
In principle, NABARD handed over sanction letters to 163 PACS, identified under the AIF and conversion to Multi Service Centre under NABARD’s “Special Refinance Facility- Transformation of PACS as Multi Service Centres”, the release said.
On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Rajkumar Khatri and NABARD Chief General Manager Niraj Kumar Verma handed over the cheque to State Cooperative Bank CEO Venkataswamy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath