NABARD officers’ association calls for strike tomorrow

December 14, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

All India NABARD Officers’ Association (AINBOA) has given a strike call on December 16 in protest against the anomalies in wage revision created by an order issued by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Union Ministry of Finance.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have now been joined by the retired staff in support for the cause since the wage revision holds implications for the future. The officers of NABARD had been on agitation ever since the DFS order was issued on September 14 followed by the administrative circular on September 21 to implement the order.

After many representations and rounds of dialogues with the officials of DFS over last two months (as there is no regular chairman in NABARD at present and an Additional Secretary of DFS is in interim charge since August 1, 2022), they are left with no other choice but to go on strike which will be followed by a march to Parliament and hunger strike, said a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The order introduced dual and differentiated pay for the same cadre of officers - higher for those who had come from Reserve Bank of India at the formation of NABARD in 1982 and lower for those directly recruited by NABARD.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US