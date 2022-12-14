NABARD officers’ association calls for strike tomorrow

December 14, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

All India NABARD Officers’ Association (AINBOA) has given a strike call on December 16 in protest against the anomalies in wage revision created by an order issued by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Union Ministry of Finance.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have now been joined by the retired staff in support for the cause since the wage revision holds implications for the future. The officers of NABARD had been on agitation ever since the DFS order was issued on September 14 followed by the administrative circular on September 21 to implement the order.

After many representations and rounds of dialogues with the officials of DFS over last two months (as there is no regular chairman in NABARD at present and an Additional Secretary of DFS is in interim charge since August 1, 2022), they are left with no other choice but to go on strike which will be followed by a march to Parliament and hunger strike, said a release.

The order introduced dual and differentiated pay for the same cadre of officers - higher for those who had come from Reserve Bank of India at the formation of NABARD in 1982 and lower for those directly recruited by NABARD.