Naada Namana music festival on May 21, 22

The highlight of the event is the presentation of Kalashrunga national award to tabla maestro Anindo Chatterjee

May 20, 2022 21:45 IST

Shri Rama Kala Vedike will present Naada Namana, a two-day music festival in memory of late Ramachandra Yavagal and to mark the birth centenary of late Pt. Sheshagiri Hangal on Saturday and Sunday (May 21-22). The highlight of the event is the presentation of Kalashrunga national award to tabla maestro Anindo Chatterjee. According to a release on Saturday, the programme will commence at 5.30 p.m. with a Hindustani music concert by Nayan Yavagal and party. On May 22, there will be two concerts, Bansuri by Druva Yavagal, followed by Hindustani music concert by Dhananjay Hegde and party from 9.30 a.m. onwards. The event is at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road.