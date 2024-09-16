NAAC to launch social responsibility programmes to help school, college students  

The Bengaluru-based National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will expand its activities beyond accreditation to Higher Education Institutes (HIEs) through NAAC Social Responsibility (NSR) initiatives leveraging the network of accredited HIEs across the country.

Under NSR, NAAC will undertake various initiatives focused on enhancing the academic, skill development, employability, and overall well-being of school and college students. These initiatives may include providing academic support, skill training, sports coaching, and other relevant activities.

The first phase will begin in Bengaluru and will be subsequently expanded to other regions of the country. NAAC has partnered with students and faculty from institutions such as Bangalore University, National Law School of India University, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University.

Announcing this during the celebration of the 30th Foundation Day of the NAAC on Monday, Ganesan Kannabiran, Director, NAAC, said: “We will act as a catalyst and help build a network of schools and HEIs so that schools can utilise the facilities in the HEIs.”

College students and employed youth will assist schoolchildren in fundamental areas like STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) through conceptual understanding and practical experiences. “College students will be trained to boost their employability and build entrepreneurship. We will also organise camps on Indian culture and values for employed youths,” Mr. Kannabiran said.

NAAC to start give accreditation to courses abroad as well

Mr Kannabiran said NAAC would begin accrediting yoga courses offered internationally. Given yoga’s deep roots in India, NAAC believes that its accreditation would enhance the programme’s recognition in other countries.

In his Foundation Day speech, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot emphasised the moral obligation to develop the education system by integrating modern knowledge with Indian values. “The Indian higher education system is one of the largest and most diverse in the world, with over 1,700 universities and 45,000 colleges. Over the past few years, significant efforts have been made to expand the system through public and private efforts,” he said.

